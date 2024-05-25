Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAST. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,230,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 181.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 460,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 296,473 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 447,334.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 286,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 286,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 44.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 859,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 265,482 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,600,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST stock opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.00 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $470.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 22.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

