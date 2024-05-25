Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 16,590 Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $3,733,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 842,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,996,000 after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter worth about $506,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3,222.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Down 0.9 %

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.19. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.07 and a 12 month high of $39.26.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

