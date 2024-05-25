Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 435,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 29.7% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBP. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $3.20 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.31.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

AMBP opened at $3.95 on Friday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $4.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average is $3.70.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 55.91%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.69%.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

(Free Report)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies consumer metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.