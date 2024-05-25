Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,963 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 785,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,316,000 after buying an additional 239,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,471,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 716.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 610,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,644,000 after acquiring an additional 536,038 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 529,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 478,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,124,000 after purchasing an additional 235,343 shares in the last quarter.

BURL opened at $200.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.54. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $232.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.70.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 45.28%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total transaction of $1,131,831.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 61,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,765,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BURL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $230.00 to $209.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.14.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

