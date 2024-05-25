Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,908,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,991 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $64,388,000 after buying an additional 354,217 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $47,196,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,767 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 298,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total value of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $213.93 per share, with a total value of $8,557,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last ninety days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE DKS opened at $189.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.57. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DKS shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

