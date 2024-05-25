Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in MongoDB by 937.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in MongoDB by 279.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in MongoDB by 38.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $349.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.00 and a 52-week high of $509.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $405.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (down from $410.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.01, for a total transaction of $363,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 523,896 shares in the company, valued at $190,179,486.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 170 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total transaction of $59,180.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $16,514,071. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

