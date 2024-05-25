Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $505,000 Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,427 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 381,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,207,000 after buying an additional 16,117 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,841.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 301,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after purchasing an additional 285,999 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 705.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 58,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonic Automotive

In related news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 67,703 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $3,955,886.29. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,054 shares in the company, valued at $34,067,845.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,355 shares of company stock valued at $6,670,004. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SAH stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.75. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.63 and a 52-week high of $64.68.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Featured Stories

