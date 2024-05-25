Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $524,000 Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,963 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lyft were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lyft by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,488,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 21.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,425,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,647,000 after acquiring an additional 778,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth about $1,224,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 123.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,208,700 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,740,000 after purchasing an additional 667,600 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT opened at $15.64 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Lyft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.70.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $290,123.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 255,817 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,421.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $61,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 96,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,084.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 18,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $290,123.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 255,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,421.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 267,055 shares of company stock worth $5,128,587. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

