Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $577,000 Stock Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 137,431 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Price Performance

NAT stock opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $893.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.11 and a beta of -0.09. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a twelve month low of $3.44 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $59.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This is an increase from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is currently 102.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NAT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.33.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

