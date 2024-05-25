Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $473,000 in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.14% of Sleep Number at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Sleep Number by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNBR. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

Sleep Number Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $13.49 on Friday. Sleep Number Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.35.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.44. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $470.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name.

