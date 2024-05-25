Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $572,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SWX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Southwest Gas by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 520.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWX

Southwest Gas Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SWX opened at $76.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.36.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.33). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.88%.

About Southwest Gas

(Free Report)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.