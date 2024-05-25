Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $576,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIGI shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

SIGI opened at $96.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.90. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.55.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 13.73%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, COO Brenda M. Hall sold 2,626 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.88, for a total transaction of $278,040.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,904.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

