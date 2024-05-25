Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CubeSmart by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart Trading Up 0.1 %

CUBE opened at $42.10 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 113.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

