Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $482,000 Investment in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HEES. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,355,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,560,000 after purchasing an additional 74,699 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after purchasing an additional 136,504 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 6.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 241,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,827,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

H&E Equipment Services Stock Performance

Shares of HEES opened at $48.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.92. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at $13,391,974.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,726.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

