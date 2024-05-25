Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $565,000 Investment in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,059,000 after acquiring an additional 450,685 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,039,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,542,000 after purchasing an additional 41,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,326,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,189,000 after acquiring an additional 87,605 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after acquiring an additional 310,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,329,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,376,000 after acquiring an additional 38,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeco Instruments stock opened at $41.53 on Friday. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $41.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.29 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,294,179.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,321,375 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

