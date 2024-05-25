Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 34.5% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 59,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,621,000 after purchasing an additional 15,268 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.9% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,310,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 224.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 42,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 29,462 shares during the last quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 30,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,564,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 169.8% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 28,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ASR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $274.00 to $326.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ASR opened at $337.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.88. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $357.90.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.09 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 40.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a $5.727 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous annual dividend of $5.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is 24.02%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

