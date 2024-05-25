Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases New Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XNCR. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Xencor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,184,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,912,000 after purchasing an additional 433,354 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 65.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,478,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,782,000 after buying an additional 586,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 24,303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 520,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,054,000 after buying an additional 32,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor in the fourth quarter worth about $6,909,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Xencor from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Xencor from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

Xencor Stock Performance

Xencor stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.77. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.28). Xencor had a negative net margin of 82.23% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Xencor’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Xencor

In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $30,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 186,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,175.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 12,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $293,531.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,097 shares in the company, valued at $7,031,272.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,804 over the last three months. 5.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

