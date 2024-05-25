Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Position in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.07% of Avidity Biosciences worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 15,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avidity Biosciences by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Avidity Biosciences stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.27.

Insider Activity at Avidity Biosciences

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.02. Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,103.78% and a negative return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avidity Biosciences news, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,537,207.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael F. Maclean sold 75,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,950.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sarah Boyce sold 28,000 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $633,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,537,207.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,641 shares of company stock valued at $7,662,051. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on RNA. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Avidity Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Avidity Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the delivery of RNA therapeutics. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat diseases previously untreatable with RNA therapeutics. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial.

