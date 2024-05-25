Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Reduces Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 68.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 33,291 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tapestry by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 109,837 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,110 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.61. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $48.80.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

