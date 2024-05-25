Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 14,415 Shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,415 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAIN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,015,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,227,000 after purchasing an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 380,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after buying an additional 110,184 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,948,000 after buying an additional 179,061 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 469.6% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 226,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 186,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 11.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,752,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 398,441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hain Celestial Group

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $34,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,529.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee A. Boyce purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.67 per share, for a total transaction of $103,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,545. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $207,995. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAIN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $6.92 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.68 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.24.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.37 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

