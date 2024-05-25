Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 25,896 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 25,896 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Chemours were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

CC stock opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.67% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently -46.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chemours from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Chemours from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Chemours from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

