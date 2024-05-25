Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 2,778 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lessened its position in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,778 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC increased its position in PriceSmart by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in PriceSmart during the third quarter worth about $158,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PriceSmart

In other news, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $430,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PriceSmart news, COO John D. Hildebrandt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $491,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $11,508,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Bahrambeygui sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $430,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,087,233.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,293. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PriceSmart Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ PSMT opened at $83.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.92. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.82 and a fifty-two week high of $87.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. PriceSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PriceSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. PriceSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PriceSmart from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. The company provides basic and private label consumer products under the Member's Selection brand, including groceries, cleaning supplies, health and beauty aids, meat, produce, deli, seafood, and poultry.

