Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 582 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 582 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Five9 were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $465,291,000 after acquiring an additional 227,183 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter worth $129,467,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,057,000 after buying an additional 33,854 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $79,035,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Five9 by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 837,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,931,000 after buying an additional 383,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FIVN. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.88.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $50.04 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.72 million. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $420,435.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five9 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.