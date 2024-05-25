Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Eagle Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 115.4% annually over the last three years. Eagle Materials has a payout ratio of 5.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Eagle Materials to earn $17.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.6%.

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.1 %

EXP stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Eagle Materials has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $276.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.48). Eagle Materials had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The business had revenue of $476.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP Matt Newby sold 2,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.15, for a total value of $738,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,479,841.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Eagle Materials from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eagle Materials from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.67.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Featured Stories

