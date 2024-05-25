EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %

EGP stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EGP. Truist Financial upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Read Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties

About EastGroup Properties

(Get Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.