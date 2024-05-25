EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.
EastGroup Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 27.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. EastGroup Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 103.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect EastGroup Properties to earn $8.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.
EastGroup Properties Stock Down 0.2 %
EGP stock opened at $160.49 on Friday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $188.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day moving average of $174.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.96.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Report on EastGroup Properties
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EastGroup Properties
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- About the Markup Calculator
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.