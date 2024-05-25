El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LOCO. Truist Financial raised their price target on El Pollo Loco from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.05. El Pollo Loco has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $323.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.44.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that El Pollo Loco will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 33.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 541,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 134,673 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the third quarter valued at $1,162,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 183.7% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates and franchises restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

