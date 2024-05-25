Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Emeren Group Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SOL. Northland Securities cut Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Emeren Group in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of SOL opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Emeren Group has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The firm has a market cap of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Analysts predict that Emeren Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

