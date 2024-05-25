Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Downgraded by Northland Capmk

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Emeren Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SOL. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Emeren Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

Emeren Group stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The company has a market capitalization of $117.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Emeren Group had a negative return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.22 million. Research analysts expect that Emeren Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Emeren Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Emeren Group by 74.1% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emeren Group during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Emeren Group by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 59,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

