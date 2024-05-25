Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.430-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $150.0 million-$160.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $147.6 million. Emeren Group also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Emeren Group Stock Performance

SOL stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $117.43 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.80. Emeren Group has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $4.28.

Emeren Group (NYSE:SOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.22 million. Emeren Group had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that Emeren Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SOL shares. Northland Capmk downgraded Emeren Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Emeren Group in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities cut shares of Emeren Group from a market perform rating to an under perform rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Emeren Group to a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.38.

About Emeren Group

Emeren Group Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects. It owns and operates 3 gigawatt pipeline of projects and independent power producer assets. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells project rights. In addition, it engages in engineering design; procurement of solar modules; balance-of-system components and other components; and construction contracting and management services.

