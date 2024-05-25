Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of GBP 0.22-0.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of GBP 195-197 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.61 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Endava in a research note on Friday. They set a neutral rating and a $33.10 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Get Endava alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DAVA

Endava Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $30.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.14. Endava has a 52-week low of $28.13 and a 52-week high of $81.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.59 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Endava Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.