Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.58 and last traded at $15.60. 2,783,280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,178,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.317 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 116.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 77,938 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 28,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,368,000. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.