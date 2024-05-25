ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

ENN Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $54.12.

ENN Energy Company Profile

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

