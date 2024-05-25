ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.00 Per Share

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.9954 per share on Monday, August 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.
ENN Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:XNGSY opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14. ENN Energy has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $54.12.
ENN Energy Company Profile
