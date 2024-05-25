Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60 and a beta of 1.31. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.13 and a 52-week high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

See Also

