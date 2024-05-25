Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Trading Down 0.1%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.30 and last traded at $28.40. 1,251,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 4,818,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 20.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,951,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,038,731,000 after buying an additional 6,369,350 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 23,133,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,174,000 after buying an additional 2,472,847 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,331,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,640 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,468,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,436.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,171,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $308,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,117 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

