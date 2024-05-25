Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 275 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Silgan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 35,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Silgan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $205,580.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,613 shares in the company, valued at $378,024.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,806. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Silgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Silgan stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a 200-day moving average of $44.82. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

