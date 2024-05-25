EQT (NYSE:EQT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 5,768,040 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 6,370,836 shares.The stock last traded at $41.19 and had previously closed at $41.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on EQT. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Stephens raised their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on EQT from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EQT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

EQT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. EQT had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 9.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,274,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $4,073,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 53,138 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 34,446 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

