EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CTO David Brainard Sells 4,327 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

David Brainard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, David Brainard sold 914 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $22,429.56.

On Friday, March 15th, David Brainard sold 14,227 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $253,525.14.

EverQuote Stock Performance

NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22. EverQuote, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $91.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,487,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after buying an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 554,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 45,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 206.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 214,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

