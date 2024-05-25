EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Trading Down 5.8%

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,190,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 3,024,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EVgo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.20.

EVgo Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In related news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 34,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $104,151.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badar Khan acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares in the company, valued at $289,186.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,230 shares of company stock valued at $167,409. Company insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 17.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

