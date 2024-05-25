Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $5.17

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.17, but opened at $4.98. Evotec shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 49,228 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday.

Get Evotec alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Trading Down 3.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evotec in the first quarter worth about $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.