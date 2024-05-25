Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.36 and last traded at $50.50. 721,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,470,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.49.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TheStreet lowered Exact Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.81.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 1,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $106,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,685.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $44,601.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,638.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,437 shares of company stock valued at $2,341,422 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 65.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 452 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 29.5% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

