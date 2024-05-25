Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

Extra Space Storage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% per year over the last three years. Extra Space Storage has a payout ratio of 141.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage to earn $8.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.6%.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $142.59 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $101.19 and a fifty-two week high of $164.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

