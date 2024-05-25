Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 146,329 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 69,170 shares.The stock last traded at $56.85 and had previously closed at $57.16.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $790.93 million, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Get Fidelity Value Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 37,404 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 91,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the period.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.