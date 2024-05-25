Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Down 0.9%

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.12 and last traded at $37.25. Approximately 334,686 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,978,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.59.

A number of brokerages have commented on FITB. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $540,497.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,981.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,787,638 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 19,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 41,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

