FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 152.6% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $90.24 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 37.08% and a return on equity of 16.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FLEX LNG will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.

