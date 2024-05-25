FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.
FLEX LNG has raised its dividend payment by an average of 152.6% annually over the last three years. FLEX LNG has a payout ratio of 119.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FLEX LNG to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 126.6%.
FLEX LNG Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $29.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. FLEX LNG has a 1-year low of $24.16 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.93.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on FLEX LNG from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday.
View Our Latest Stock Report on FLEX LNG
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. Flex LNG Ltd.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLEX LNG
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.