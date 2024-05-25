Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Trading Up 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $12.09. Approximately 11,510,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 51,888,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $88,988.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ford Motor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of F. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667,808 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,408 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

