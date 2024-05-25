Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,489 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 327% from the previous session’s volume of 583 shares.The stock last traded at $78.22 and had previously closed at $81.21.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $640.29 million during the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Formula Systems (1985) Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Formula Systems (1985)

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Formula Systems (1985)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,581,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 5.27% of Formula Systems (1985) at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Formula Systems (1985)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

