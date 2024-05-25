Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.3 %

FRHLF opened at $9.89 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

