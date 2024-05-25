Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0659 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Trading Up 1.3 %
FRHLF opened at $9.89 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37.
Freehold Royalties Company Profile
