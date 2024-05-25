Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1464 per share by the energy company on Monday, June 17th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Galp Energia, SGPS Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GLPEY opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.26. Galp Energia, SGPS has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola.

