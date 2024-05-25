Graphic Packaging Holding Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Graphic Packaging has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.80. Graphic Packaging has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Graphic Packaging news, EVP Joseph P. Yost sold 70,000 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.20, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 205,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,052.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Featured Stories

