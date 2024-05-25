Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 9,203 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 11,802 shares.The stock last traded at $32.00 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.96 million, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

